Mark Poloncarz, Lynne Dixon to face off in Hamburg forum

Mark Poloncarz and Lynne Dixon are facing off for Erie County executive. (News file photos)
The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum with the two Erie County Executive candidates as part of its Leaders of Western New York speaker series.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County’s District 9 Legislator Lynne Dixon will meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hilbert College's Swan Auditorium to discuss their accomplishments and visions for the county. Questions from the audience will be taken at the end of the forum.

Check-in begins at 5 p.m., with the forum taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $10.

To register, contact the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce at 649-7917 or visit the calendar of events at www.southtownsregionalchamber.org.

