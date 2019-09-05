Mark Poloncarz, Lynne Dixon to face off in Hamburg forum

The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum with the two Erie County Executive candidates as part of its Leaders of Western New York speaker series.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County’s District 9 Legislator Lynne Dixon will meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hilbert College's Swan Auditorium to discuss their accomplishments and visions for the county. Questions from the audience will be taken at the end of the forum.

Check-in begins at 5 p.m., with the forum taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $10.

To register, contact the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce at 649-7917 or visit the calendar of events at www.southtownsregionalchamber.org.