PETRIE, James M.

Of Blasdell, NY, September 3, 2019. Loving dad of Paige M. Petrie; beloved son of Frances (nee Soefky) Petrie and Bruce (Linda) Petrie; dearest brother of David (Svetlana) and Michael (Stephanie) Petrie; cherished uncle of Tyler, Sophia, Matthew, and Sydney; grandson of the late Raymond and Dorothy Soefky and Edmund and Beatrice Petrie; also survived by relatives and many friends. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com