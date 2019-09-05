PAUL, Allan T.

PAUL - Allan T. September 3, 2019, of East Aurora. Beloved friend of Gloria Stone; father of Susan and the late Daniel Paul; dear brother of Dennis, Linda (Andrew Beutner) Green, and the late Donna Stefaniak; survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Friday only from 10 AM to 12 noon at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, where a Prayer Service will be held at 12 noon. Friends invited. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Al was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, active with the Purple Heart Association, and a ham radio operator for many years. Flowers declined.