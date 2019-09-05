Ousted officer in charge resigns from Grand Island police

Christopher Soluri, who was removed by Grand Island's supervisor as officer in charge of the town's part-time police force, has resigned from the department.

A separation agreement requires Grand Island to pay Soluri $20,000 in back pay and other money he's owed and settles the claim he filed against the town objecting to his ouster, according to officials familiar with the terms.

"He decided he did not want to continue to work under the current circumstances there," said Soluri's attorney, Brian Doyle.

Town Supervisor Nathan McMurray removed Soluri, who also is an Erie County sheriff's deputy, as officer in charge after learning of offensive text messages Soluri was accused of exchanging with fellow Grand Island firefighters.

McMurray said the messages weren't the only reason he sought Soluri's ouster but he declined further comment. McMurray did say the agreement – which requires Soluri to give up his gun, badge and uniform – "is in the best interests of the police force going forward."