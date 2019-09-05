News staff NFL predictions for Week 1

The NFL season is upon and members of the News sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.
Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 1, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):
|GAUGHAN
|SKURSKI
|WOLF
|Thursday
|at Bears -3 Packers
|Packers
|Bears
|Packers
|Sunday
|at Jets -3 Bills
|Jets
|Bills
|Bills
|Rams 2.5 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Rams
|Rams
|at Eagles -10 Redskins
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Redskins
|at Vikings -3.5 Falcons
|Falcons
|Vikings
|Falcons
|Ravens 6.5 at Dolphins
|Ravens*
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Chiefs - 3.5 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chiefs*
|Chiefs
|at Browns -5.5 Titans
|Titans
|Browns
|Browns
|at Seahawks -9.5 Bengals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|at Chargers -6.5 Colts
|Colts
|Chargers
|Chargers
|49ers pick at Bucs
|Bucs
|Bucs
|49ers
|at Cowboys - 7.5 Giants
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Lions -2.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Lions
|Cardinals
|at Patriots -5.5 Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Patriots
|Monday
|at Saints -7 Texans
|Texans
|Saints
|Saints
|Broncos -1 at Raiders
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Broncos
