News staff NFL predictions for Week 1

Published |Updated

The NFL season is upon and members of the News sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 1, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

GAUGHAN SKURSKI WOLF
Thursday
at Bears -3 Packers Packers Bears Packers
Sunday
at Jets -3 Bills Jets Bills Bills
Rams 2.5 at Panthers Panthers Rams Rams
at Eagles -10 Redskins Eagles Eagles Redskins
at Vikings -3.5 Falcons Falcons Vikings Falcons
Ravens 6.5 at Dolphins Ravens* Ravens Ravens
Chiefs - 3.5 at Jaguars Jaguars Chiefs* Chiefs
at Browns -5.5 Titans Titans Browns Browns
at Seahawks -9.5 Bengals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
at Chargers -6.5 Colts Colts Chargers Chargers
49ers pick at Bucs Bucs Bucs 49ers
at Cowboys - 7.5 Giants Giants Cowboys Cowboys
Lions -2.5 at Cardinals Cardinals Lions Cardinals
at Patriots -5.5 Steelers Steelers Steelers Patriots
Monday
at Saints -7 Texans Texans Saints Saints
Broncos -1 at Raiders Broncos Raiders Broncos

