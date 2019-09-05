Movie openings: 'Brittany,' 'Fiddler,' 'Looper' and 'It' returns

"Brittany Runs a Marathon." Starring Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh. Directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo. A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. 104 minutes. (Rated R for language throughout, sexuality and some drug material.) Opens Sept. 5 in the Dipson Amherst and Eastern Hills.

"Fidder: A Miracle of Miracles." Starring Michael Bernardi, Jerry Bock, Danny Burstein. Directed by Max Lewkowicz. The origin story behind one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, Fiddler on The Roof, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when “tradition” was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving. 92 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements/disturbing images.) Opens Sept. 6 in Dipson Eastern Hills.

"IT Chapter Two." Starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa. Directed by Andy Muschietti. Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. 169 minutes. (Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.) Opens Sept. 5 in AMC Maple Ridge, AMC Market Arcade, Dipson Amherst, Dipson Eastern Hills, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing,Transit Center, Hamburg Palace, Aurora Theater and Transit Drive-in.

"Looper: The Caddie's Long Walk." Featuring Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Bill Murray. Directed by Jason Baffa. Filmmaker Jason Baffa examines the personal bonds and dynamic relationships that form between golfers and caddies. 80 minutes. (Rated PG for some suggestive/rude humor, mild thematic elements, and smoking images.) Opens Sept. 6 at North Park Theatre.

"Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story." Featuring Glenn Anderson, Fred Brathwaite, Martin Brodeur. Directed by Don Metz. The story of Grant Fuhr’s life, on and off the ice. 90 minutes. Opens Sept. 6 in North Park Theatre.

Special screenings

“Unfaithfully Yours.” Buffalo Film Seminars presents the Preston Sturges' screwball comedy with Rex Harrison and Linda Darnell. Part of Buffalo Film Seminars. 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Dipson Amherst Theatre.

“Wait Until Dark.” Audrey Hepburn plays a blind woman terrorized in her apartment by criminals looking for drugs. Efrem Zimbalist Jr. and Alan Arkin co-star. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13 and 14. Screening Room Cinema Café.

“You Are Here: A Come From Away Story.” Documentary details the events of Sept. 11, 2001, when 38 planes were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland where 6,000 passengers and crew were helped by residents of the small Canadian town. 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Regal Elmwood and Transit theaters.

The story also inspired the hit Broadway musical “Come From Away,” which will be at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre from Oct. 15 to 20.