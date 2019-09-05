Monsignor Martin Small Schools football preview, schedules

Bishop Timon-St. Jude Tigers (2-9)

Coach: Joe Licata, third season.

Home field: Tifft Farm.

Program founded: 1948.

Outlook: With 24 returnees, this could be the most experienced team Joe Licata has fielded. Timon returns its best player in first-team All-Catholic lineman Alex Reinhardt. He’s 6-4, 270 with explosive speed. He’ll be part of an all-senior offensive line looking to lead the way for running backs Makari Inabinett and Woodrow Corker. Jaden Jennings, Jeff Pilarski and Manny McClain are competing for the quarterback job.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Akron, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Dover (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. To be determined

Oct. 11 Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 St. Mary’s 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara Hawks (5-5)

Coach: Shaquille Dudley, fourth season.

Home field: Henry J. Lewis Memorial Field.

Program founded: 1963.

Outlook: The defending B Division playoff champion graduated a lot, including All-Western New York selection Stephen Boyd. The Hawks have attempted to reload by welcoming transfers Jaden English (Cheektowaga), Sam Torrie (Lew-Port) and Lavar Brown, a receiver/linebacker from Georgia. English and returnee Aiden Masters are battling for the quarterback spot. Nigel Williams, who weighs 310 pounds, returns to anchor the defensive and offensive lines. He’s an All-Catholic as is returning center/LB Andrew Murphy.

Schedule

Sept. 7 Bishop Ireton (Va.), 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 Huron Heights (Ont.) 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 McKinley, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Oct. 5 St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Timon-St. Jude, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 Canisius, 1 p.m.

St. Mary’s Lancers (1-9)

Coach: Matthew Ard, first season.

Home field: Father Columban Brady Field.

Program founded: 1941.

Outlook: After 18 seasons as an assistant at Maryvale, Williamsville East and St. Mary’s, Matthew Ard moves into the role of head coach for the first time. The Lancers have 14 returnees on their 28-player roster. That includes last year’s top rusher, Jaqwan Manuel. Chris Kobis (fullback and defensive line) and Thomas Moss (line) are two-way starters along with Janair Henderson (linebacker/offensive line). Levi Taberski, who is 6-3, returns as quarterback.

Schedule

Sept. 7 Huron Heights (Ont.), 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 Chaminade (Ont.), 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 V-Penfield, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 V-Leadership Academy, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 at St. Francis, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Timon-St. Jude, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 at St. Joe’s 1 p.m.