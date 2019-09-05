Share this article

print logo

Miss Josie's antique shop in Kenmore to close

Alan Walaski-Miller, left, and his husband, James, inside Miss Josie's, their antique and vintage clothing store in Kenmore that is closing after 14 years. (Stephen T. Watson/Buffalo News)
Published |Updated

Miss Josie's, an antique and vintage clothing shop in Kenmore with a devoted customer base, will close this month after 14 years in business.

The store's owners, James Walaski-Miller, 54, and his husband, Alan, 57, say they're ready to downsize their lives now, especially because they've both dealt with recent health issues.

James – a top Tupperware seller who hosts Buffalo Gay Bingo as the drag performer Patsy DeCline – has been in the business for 38 years. He and his late mother, Josie Walaski, opened the shop at 2824 Delaware Ave. 14 years ago.

The inventory tilted toward vintage clothing and accessories in recent years. The Walaski-Millers often supply period clothing for movies filmed here.

The sign announcing Miss Josie's closing sale. (Stephen T. Watson/Buffalo News)

The couple owns the building and rising overhead also was a factor in the decision to close. They plan to sell the building but will continue to operate the business online.

A 50% off sale runs for two weeks. They will lower the prices to 75% off everything remaining before closing on Sept. 21.

 

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, government, crime and school districts throughout the Northtowns, including the towns of Grand Island, Tonawanda, Amherst and Clarence. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.

There are no comments - be the first to comment