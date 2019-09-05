Miss Josie's antique shop in Kenmore to close

Miss Josie's, an antique and vintage clothing shop in Kenmore with a devoted customer base, will close this month after 14 years in business.

The store's owners, James Walaski-Miller, 54, and his husband, Alan, 57, say they're ready to downsize their lives now, especially because they've both dealt with recent health issues.

James – a top Tupperware seller who hosts Buffalo Gay Bingo as the drag performer Patsy DeCline – has been in the business for 38 years. He and his late mother, Josie Walaski, opened the shop at 2824 Delaware Ave. 14 years ago.

The inventory tilted toward vintage clothing and accessories in recent years. The Walaski-Millers often supply period clothing for movies filmed here.

The couple owns the building and rising overhead also was a factor in the decision to close. They plan to sell the building but will continue to operate the business online.

A 50% off sale runs for two weeks. They will lower the prices to 75% off everything remaining before closing on Sept. 21.