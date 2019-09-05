MELISZ, Barbara (Mallory)

September 4, 2019 of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved wife of late Edward Melisz; devoted mother of Paula (John) Janosky, Edward (Tracey) Melisz, Peggy (Mark) Rihn, Michael (Rose) Melisz, and Patty Binaxas; loving sister-in-law of Virginia Klein; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 12 noon-3:30 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner of Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buffalo Botanical Gardens. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.