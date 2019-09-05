Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride set for Sept. 28

A new family bike ride planned for this month will raise money for the trauma and emergency department at Erie County Medical Center and educational programming at Unyts Buffalo.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and his wife, Michelle, are co-chairs for the first Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride through Delaware Park, set for Sept. 28.

Participants riding bicycles, tricycles or scooters, or pushing strollers, are welcome, according to the organizers of the event.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the family bike ride around Ring Road in Delaware Park kicks off at 9:30 a.m. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, the event will feature a kids’ bike rodeo, safety demonstrations, food, music and other activities. Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for children. Participants are encouraged to raise money and incentives will be earned for each dollar raised.

Marcy Dandes, who died in 2018, was a volunteer for ECMC and advocate for the Donate Life mission through ConnectLife. She was the wife of Jonathan A. Dandes, corporate vice president of Rich Products.