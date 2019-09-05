Maintenance garage destroyed in DeVeaux Woods State Park fire

A maintenance garage in DeVeaux Woods State Park in Niagara Falls was declared a total loss in a fire early Thursday morning, Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said.

The barn-style, wood-frame building – built in the 1800s and used to store maintenance equipment for the three state parks in the area – was completely engulfed when the first firefighters arrived shortly after receiving a report of the blaze at about 3:20 a.m., Pedulla said.

Heavy flames could be seen in the sky by the first firefighters responding to the scene, according to the chief, who described the fire as "extremely hot." He said it burned the plastic off vehicles about 60 feet away.

Propane, paint and oil were among the items stored in the building. Firefighters heard small explosions while they battled the blaze, which Pedulla said were likely tires exploding.

Firefighters were still on scene addressing "hot spots" as of about 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.