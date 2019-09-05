MACIEJEWSKI, Robert J.

MACIEJEWSKI - Robert J. September 3, 2019, of Elma, age 70. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Banaszak); dear father of Jason (Sarah) and Shaun (Maria) Maciejewski; brother of Christina (Howie) Bugl, George (Loretta) Maciejewski, and Cynthia Russell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) Friday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com