MAC schedule set for UB women

A two-game trip to the San Francisco Bay Area, two games in the Saint Joseph’s Hawk Classic in Philadelphia and five nonconference home games highlight the 2019-20 University at Buffalo women’s basketball scheduled announced Wednesday.

The defending Mid-American Conference champions will play at San Jose State and Stanford on Nov. 21 and 24 then face Drexel and American U. in the Hawk Classic the following weekend.

The Bulls will open the season with an exhibition game against Mercyhurst on Nov. 1 at Alumni Arena. Home games against Canisius (Nov. 12), Columbia, Dayton and Dartmouth and road games at Niagara (Nov. 9) and St. Bonaventure (Dec. 7) are scheduled before the MAC opener at Miami (Ohio) on Jan. 4.

First conference home game for coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s team will be against Ohio U. at 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 11. The regular season will close with a conference home game against Kent State on Saturday, March 7.

The MAC Tournament will be March 11-14 in Cleveland.