LICHTENBERGER, Mary Anne

LICHTENBERGER - Mary Anne Age 74, of LeRoy, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Village Green Nursing Home, LeRoy, NY, after a long illness. Mary was born in North Tonawanda, NY, on November 5, 1944. The daughter of the late Gustav F. and Dorothy (Roy) Werth, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of LeRoy, where she served as an Elder and Clerk of Session. Mary attended Butler and Hofstra Universities. She lived on Long Island, NY for many years and then in Houston, TX, pursuing careers with Gertz Department Stores, Michelin Tire, SAS, Pan American Airlines, and RGE Consulting/Exxon-Mobil. After returning to Western New York, she was employed by the IT Department at Rochester Institute of Technology, where she worked as a Computer Programmer and Information Technology/Human Resources Manager. Mary loved animals, especially her dog and cat companions; she also loved reading, was a champion cook and knitter, and was ever a good friend. Survivors include cousins Ann Ver Hague, Amy (Christian Weber) Ver Hague and James (fiance;e: Autumn Matteson) Ver Hague, as well as cousins in the Tonawandas. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM on September 7, 2019, with a reception to follow at the First Presbyterian Church, Main and Clay Streets, LeRoy, NY 14482. Burial will take place at White Chapel Memorial Park, North Tonawanda, NY, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, LeRoy, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org). Memories and condolences may be shared with Mary's family at www.falconefuneralhome.com