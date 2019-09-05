Letter: Why can’t Buffalo get another shot at NBA?

I thought it was a nice gesture for the Los Angeles Clippers to wear the old Buffalo Braves uniforms for a number of games this season but why not dream big and acquire an NBA team again?

With major companies moving to our area and people moving back in droves, adding to the revitalization of Buffalo, I see no reason why we can’t support an NBA franchise.

Imagine what it would do for our economy to have the Bills, Sabres and a major league basketball team all playing in downtown Buffalo in the future.

So instead of lamenting the mistakes that the our former greedy owner, Paul Snyder made several years ago when he lost our beloved Braves, let’s encourage the Pegulas or another investment team to return the NBA to Buffalo.

Martin Farrell

West Seneca