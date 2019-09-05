Letter: It’s past time for Bills to give up on Zay Jones

When will Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane come to the realization that they made a mistake in drafting Zay Jones?

The media has long listed Jones as a lock on a starting wide receiver job this year. As far as I’m concerned, he should be cut, as he has shown nothing in the 2018 season, and thus far in 2019.

He is not able to get separation from defensive backs, and has never made the tough contested catch. His drop percentage probably leads the league.

I say admit you erred in selecting him, cut him loose, and give one of the deserving hard working receivers a chance to show what they can bring to the table. Zay Jones is not deserving of a starting role on the Buffalo Bills.

Bob Mead

Amherst