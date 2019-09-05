Letter: Hochul needs to face questions on spending

Recently the news media has attempted to talk to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul about the wasted, unchecked spending of taxpayer money on comfort stations locally, and the wasted taxpayer money that the state spent on Solar City, and the chronic financial duress that Solar City is experiencing all the time.

Each time the news media attempted to talk her about these topics during press conferences, she turned her back and walked away, I noticed she did not turn her back on that undeserved pay grab she got. Someone should remind her part of her job is to answer questions about blatant government waste of taxpayer money.

David Valyo

Hamburg