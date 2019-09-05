Letter: Future Irish festivals must accommodate everyone

My daughter was good enough to assist me along with two friends from out of town to the Irish Festival held at the Outer Harbor, Wilkeson Pointe, last Saturday.

We all enjoyed the festival and the wonderful musical groups. It was my first visit to the Outer Harbor.

At the present time I am using a walker, due to a recent knee replacement. We were amazed at the lack of planning for handicapped access to the area and lack of signs for any handicapped-accessible parking close by.

As I paid for our admission, I mentioned the lack of access to the attendant, who said a number of others mentioned the same thing. In the future please consider and make accommodations for those with handicapped parking passes, wheelchairs, walkers, etc.

Albert Pautler

Williamsville