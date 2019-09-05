Letter: Downtown is in need of more grocery options

As a recent front page article noted, Buffalo’s new brewery district has nine breweries within 1.8 miles of each other.

As a resident of that district, in 15 minutes I can easily walk to eight of those establishments. They have helped transform what just 10 years ago was a largely blighted neighborhood. They are good neighbors who support charitable causes, bring in local bands, cook up creative, tasty dishes,and brew excellent beer.

However, while I am just a short walk away from enjoying a citrusy IPA, there is no place in my neighborhood to buy an orange or lemon. Just down the block I can get a Hefeweizen with a nice foamy head, but I can’t say the same for a head of lettuce.

Next spring we’ll be planting a parish vegetable garden, but in the meantime the nearest grocery store with a produce section is over two miles away. The new downtown market on Ellicott Street can’t come soon enough, but even that will be on the fringes of our neighborhood. With Canalside, Larkinville and now even Broadway showing new life, the vacant IGA in Towne Gardens Plaza would be an ideal spot for a full service grocery.

Rev. William “Jud” Weiksnar

Buffalo