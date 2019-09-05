Letter: Distinguish stop signs by using different colors

Here’s a very simple way to save lives: Use different colored stop signs.

How many of you come to a stop sign and wonder if the cross street traffic has to stop, or not. Your life depends on knowing the answer to this.

Rather than search for their stop sign, how easy it would be to know the answer simply by looking at your own stop sign. I would suggest all four-way stops be colored red while a two-way stop be colored yellow, yellow being the color of caution. Simple, easy and life-saving.

Marge McMillen

East Amherst