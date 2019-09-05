Letter: Democrats hide the truth about elite college admissions

Democrats get their children into elite schools at an astonishingly disproportionate rate.

One of the sons of former Gov. Mario Cuomo, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, went to Yale along with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s son, and the children of Sens. Michael Bennett, Amy Klobuchar and Sheldon Whitehouse. Children of Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Bob Menendez, and Charles E. Schumer, along with former President Barack Obama and former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, got into Harvard.

Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, breezed into ultra exclusive Stanford University. Former Vice President Al Gore sent four kids to Harvard, his alma mater.

Our meritocracy is a sham. We’re told only accomplished students get into elite schools. Friends get first dibs, then members of their social circle or families who can help them down the road. Children of politicians are an obvious priority. The same politicians funnel billions in tax dollars to colleges every year. Letting a senator’s kid into Harvard is smart business.

Elite colleges keep their admissions process a secret. The process is rigged, creating an impenetrable class system. Progressives say “they worry about income inequality.” If they cared about the stratification of American society, they’d make college admissions transparent. Open the books and show us how you’re assembling this year’s freshman class.

Liberals haven’t done this. They do not want to know the details to how the process works. They know how the admissions game works – their kids are benefiting from it.

Joe Cyran

Buffalo