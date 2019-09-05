Letter: Climate change, rising seas will doom Miami, New Orleans

In his recent column, Marc Thiessen finds a good use for global warming. First of all, the says, “the unavoidable receding of Arctic sea is ... ” This is not unavoidable, but because of President Trump’s need to please the oil companies and other polluters, it is definitely coming. Thiessen thinks this is good because it will open up shorter trade routes through the Arctic sea, making it cheaper to ship goods by boat.

If Thiessen truly views global warming as a good thing, he has not thought about the disasters that will follow. Rising seas will mean that places like Miami and New Orleans will cease to exist. National Geographic had an insert in one issue that showed what would happen if the oceans rose 4 feet. Not a pretty picture.

David R. Battaglia

Tonawanda