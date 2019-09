Is it good to be righteous, to know the true path. To be certain. It is good to be on the side of self-evident truth.

Anyone who dissents is ignorant or evil, be they family, friends, or strangers.

Any attack on the dissidents is justified: calumny, libel, slander; even violent confrontations are condoned for the sake of righteous truth.

This is fascism.

Joseph Parana

Alden