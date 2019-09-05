LaFORNARA, Rita M. (Adornetto)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest August 30, 2019. Devoted mother of Joseph LaFornara III and Anthony LaFornara; cherished Nonna of Alyssa; loving daughter of the late Anthony and Carmela Adornetto; dear sister of Roseann Adornetto and Charles (Dina) Adornetto; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com