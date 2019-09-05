KRYSZTOFOWICZ, Robert J., Jr. "Rob"

Age 56, of Marilla, NY, suddenly August 30, 2019 in Madeira, FL. Beloved husband of Kathleen "Kathy" (nee Burger) Krysztofowicz; loving father of Emily and Abby and step-dad of Jackie (Dave) Mamon; loving grandfather of Alexxis and James; dear son of Geraldine (Lisandrelli) Gangemi and the late Robert J. Krysztofowicz Sr.; brother of Lori (Paul) Fry; uncle of Jennifer (Andy) Freeberg; also survived by many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday 2-7 pm at the Daniel J. Leonard Funeral Home, 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to The 11 Day Power Play.