KKK flyer targeting Peach Festival said to be a fake

The Lewiston Police chief said Thursday that a flyer allegedly from the KKK that calls for an assembly at this weekend's Peach Festival is believed to be a fake.

"We believe that this letter was generated by an individual(s) who has done this in the past and has their own agenda and NOT any organization," Chief Frank J. Previte said in a statement released to the media.

"We have also been actively investigating threats made in reaction to this flyer, and have identified two isolated individuals who are being interviewed by law enforcement," he said.

Previte said use of Academy Park grounds for the festival has been granted only to the Lewiston Kiwanis, the festival sponsor.

"I want to assure everyone that we are working together with our local law enforcement partners to ensure that this event is the safe, tolerant, accepting and family environment that it has been for the past 62 years," Previte said.