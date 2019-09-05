KIEFFER, James R., Sr.

KIEFFER - James R., Sr. Age 81, Pendleton, NY, died August 8, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Joan, who passed away July 19, 2011. Loving father of Kathy (Dan) Hartwig, James Jr. (Andrea) Kieffer, Jeff (Beth) Kieffer and Shelly (Paul) DiGiacomo; cherished grandfather of Krista (Rob) Hudson, Marc, and Brad Hartwig, Kyle, Alex, and Abbey Kieffer, Julianna and Jenelle Kieffer, and Dominic and Daniella DiGiacomo; and great-grandfather of two. He is also survived by his sister, Sally (Mike) Suchyna; sisters-in-law, Margaret Walter and Carol Abercrombie; and several nieces, nephews and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Church, 5442 North Tonawanda Creek Rd., North Tonawanda, NY on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com