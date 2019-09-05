LaSalle Park playground designers want ideas from kids, parents

A public design workshop for a new playground at LaSalle Park will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Waterfront Elementary School, 95 4th St.

The park will be transformed into Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, and the new playground will be one of the park's focal points. Hands-on activities for children will encourage them to share their ideas for the playground space. Grown-ups will also have an opportunity to offer suggestions.

Representatives of park designer Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates will be on hand.

“While we want Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park to be a regional asset that embodies world-class design, the bottom line is to create a city park for the enjoyment of all Buffalo residents," Mayor Byron Brown said. "I’m pleased our youngsters will have a voice in the design because parks and playgrounds are so critical to their physical and social well-being."

The design session will also include a recap of work completed this summer.