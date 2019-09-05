HOLEWINSKI, Edward

HOLEWINSKI - Edward September 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie Frances (Eron) and the late Florence E. (Smith) Holewinski; dear father of Barbara (late James) Andrzejewski, Judith (Mark) Geldard, Christine (Lawrence) McCracken, Joseph (Jennifer) Holewinski; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Sophie (George) Zabry, Mary (Edward) Rochna, Ida (George) Hermanson, Helen (Andrew) Buchina, Matthew (Joanne) Cholewinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 8:45 AM and in St. Stanislaus Church at 9:30 AM. Family present Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mr. Holewinski was a retired Seneca High School Teacher and Third Degree of Bishop Burke Council.