Hindu Society welcomes all to Ganesh Festival, immersion ceremony

The Hindu Cultural Society is holding its Ganesh Festival 2019 at 2 p.m. Sunday in Amherst Veterans Canal Park to promote the area's multi-dimensional religious, social, linguistic, artistic and cultural traditions.

The purpose of the festival is to transcend barriers that divide. This will be the first time the festival is being celebrated outside the Hindu Temple and everyone is welcome to attend or participate in the grand procession. A community lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Hindu Temple, 1595 N. French Road, Getzville. From there, the procession to the park will begin at 1:30 p.m., where an immersion ceremony will take place.

The society wants to foster an appreciation for and an understanding of the rich and diverse traditions within the community, and an understanding of Hindu philosophy and culture among other religious and ethnic groups. The society's goal is to promote respect across religious lines and service to the community through participation in volunteerism and humanitarian activities.