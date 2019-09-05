High School Extra: Grand Island edges Canisius in boys soccer

Senior Alex Gottler scored the deciding goal in the 65th minute for Grand Island (2-1) in a 3-2 nonleague boys soccer victory over Canisius on Wednesday.

Sophomore Angelo Aiello and senior Kyle Vanderwell scored goals within a span of less than two minutes in the second half for the Vikings, who have played a challenging early season schedule with a loss to Clarence and a win over International Prep.

Owen Jerge and Luke Read scored for Canisius, 1-2 after splitting a pair of games in the Catholic Cup in Rochester over last weekend.

Euen Reynolds and Clayton Brown had two goals and an assist each for ECIC III powerhouse East Aurora in a 10-0 triumph over Depew-Cleveland Hill. It was the second division win in two days for the Blue Devils.

Ralph Wence scored three times and added an assist, Jake Vallas has two goals and three assists and A.J. Zarcone had a goal and three assists as seven different players had tallies for Niagara Wheatfield in a 12-0 win over Niagara Falls.

Holland won a non-league match at Olean, 3-1, with Travis Wiedemann, Donny Schmidt and Noah Kirsch taking care of the scoring for the Dutchmen.

Darren Jiminez of Silver Creek-Forestville scored four times in a 6-0 victory over Falconer-Cassadega Valley. Elsewhere in Chautauqua County, Hunter Harris scored all three goals for Chautauqua Lake in a 3-0 win over Pine Valley.

WS West sweeps in v-ball

West Seneca West, a top 10 team in last season’s WNY boys volleyball poll, swept three sets from ECIC I rival Lancaster, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-15 with Joe Wesley recording 12 kills and Nicholas Szablicki steering the attack with 22 assists.

Eden, usually a WNY power, opened its season by defeating Cheektowaga, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8. Jake Basinski had nine kills to lead the sweep.

Nardin tops Sharks

Nardin opened its Monsignor Martin Association girls soccer schedule, its 21st season under coach Frank Cotroneo, defeating Sacred Heart, 3-1, at Dobson Field. Meredith Donahue scored twice while Bridgid Molloy had a goal and an assist for the Gators (2-0-1). … Sophomore Shae O’Rourke scored both goals for St. Mary’s of Lancaster in a 2-0 victory over Nichols. Claire DeAngelis has an assist and Carly Howard was in goal for the Lancers’ shutout. … Fredonia goalkeeper Kelly Gullo needed only two saves in a 4-0 triumph over Mount Mercy. Emily Timmerman, Isabella Manning, Ella Koopman and Rylee Beers had the Fredonia goals.