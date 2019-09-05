GRUCELLA, Dorothy J. (Kozminski)

Of Elma, NY; left us while asleep on September 3, 2019, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Louis F. Grucella; dearest mother of James (Ann) Grucella, Judith Grucella, Kevin (Joan) Grucella and Mark (Ellen) Grucella; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (Michael MD) Weingarten MD, Katherine (Nicholas) Mineo, Peter Grucella, Lorie (William) Parmalee, Emily Grucella, Leo Grucella, Jane Grucella and the late Timothy Grucella; adored great-grandmother of seven; loving aunt of David (Jaqueline) Diodate; daughter of the late Joseph and Joanna "Jennie" Kozminski; sister of the late Frances (late Joseph) Diodate. The family will be present on Friday, September 6, from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (near Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Her love of family, strays, roses and knitting will always be fondly remembered. Share your online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com