GIACOMAZZA, Rosemary (Vario)

GIACOMAZZA - Rosemary (nee Vario)

September 3, 2019, age 84; beloved wife of Vincent Giacomazza; loving mother of Leanne Mulvihill, Joseph (Lisa), David (Renee) and the late Mark (Danielle); cherished grandmother of Allaina, Shauna (Ernest), Katherine, Sarah, Vincent, Tanya, Adriana, Adam and Angela; adored great-grandmother of Santino, Vada, Gabriella, Lydia and Vienna. The family will be present Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be held Saturday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Andrew Church at 9:30 AM. Interment to be held privately. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.