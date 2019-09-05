Eight-man football preview capsules, schedule

Frewsburg Bears (6-3)

Coach: Terry Gray, 19th season.

Home field: Unnamed.

Program founded: 1964.

Outlook: Frewsburg announced in March that it will field an 8-man team this season, after playing as a merged 11-man team with Randolph in 2017 and 2018. The combined team went 6-3 last season. Frewsburg returns senior running back/linebacker Payton Hayes, senior wide receiver/defensive back Brad Nelson and senior running back/defensive back Zach Heberlein. The later start date -- the opener is Sept. 20 at home against Pembroke of Section V -- should help the players get acclimated.

Schedule

Sept. 20 V-Pembroke, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at V-Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Maple Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 V-Holley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 V-Dundee, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 V-Finney, 1:30

Maple Grove Red Dragons (6-4)

Coach: Justin Hanft, second season.

Home field: Unnamed.

Program founded: 1930.

Outlook: Two seasons after playing for the Class D state championship, Maple Grove decided in early August that it would field an eight-man football team this season. Maple Grove lost to Clymer/Sherman/Panama, the eventual state champion, in the 2018 Class D sectional championship game. Jake Tomlinson, a senior middle linebacker/tight end, had 102 combined tackles in 2018 and was named second-team all-state in Class D. Quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Reagle and two-way lineman Kyle Trim were honorable mention state Class D selections.

Schedule

Sept. 20 V-Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Pembroke, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Frewsburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at V-Finney, 1:#0

Oct 19 Dundee, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 at V-Holley, 1:30 p.m.