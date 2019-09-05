CHROSTOWSKI, Josephine M. (Kuczkowski)

September 3, 2019, age 78 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 48 years to Anthony F. Chrostowski; dearest mother of Timothy Chrostowski, Tammy (Eric) Schmidt and Toni Ann (Douglas) Heitzenrater; dear grandmother of Dane, Emily, Alexander and Jacob; sister of Christine (Jerry) Cartenuto, Shirley (Adam) Strug, Marcia (David) Coffelt and predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Resurrection Church (Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd.) at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. Please share online condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com