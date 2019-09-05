Share this article

Catholic Charities opening food pantry in Kenmore

Catholic Charities has announced that it will open its ninth food pantry in the region at 9:30 a.m. Monday in its Kenmore site, 3370 Delaware Ave.

The pantry will be open from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. It will serve eligible residents who live in the 14217 ZIP code.

Catholic Charities President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis C. Walczyk said the Kenmore location was selected based on the number of families in the area who are eligible to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, and because of the lack of an accessible food pantry in the immediate area.

To determine eligibility, patrons must bring a driver's license or other valid photo ID, proof of residency and occupants in one's household and proof of income.

