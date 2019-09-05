Class D football preview capsules, schedules

Clymer/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack (13-0)

Coach: Ty Harper, fifth season.

Home field: Varies.

Program founded: Merged in 2014.

Outlook: The NYSPHSAA Class D champions are returning many of the same skill players that carried them to an undefeated finish. That includes senior wideout Cameron Barmore, named to the all-state first team in Class D after he totaled 1,021 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. He was quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale’s favorite target in 2018, and the duo intends for that to be the same this season. CSP is retooling its offensive line after losing Jordan Caron, Hunter Kochanowski and Jevan Newman to graduation.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at V-Geneseo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 1:30 p.m., at Sherman

Oct. 4 at Salamanca, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Cleveland Hill, 1:30 p.m., at Panama

Oct. 19 Randolph, 1:30 p.m., at Clymer

Franklinville/Ellicottville Titans (5-4)

Coach: Jason Marsh, first season.

Home field: Varies.

Program founded: Merged in 2014.

Outlook: The Titans return to Class D after one year in C South with a new coach. Marsh takes over from Chad Bartoszek, who now coaches at Salamanca. Returning on offense is junior quarterback Logan Frank, who should have plenty of solid targets. They include 6-2 senior tight end Niklas Logel and speedy wideout Tyler Clear. Running backs Wyatt Chudy, a senior, and Jordan Grinols, a junior, are among the names handling the ground game.

Schedule

Sept. 6 Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m., at Franklinville

Sept. 13 at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 7 p.m., at Ellicottville

Sept. 27 JFK, 7 p.m., at Franklinville

Oct. 4 vs. V-Boliver-Richburg, 7 p.m., at Ellicottville

Oct. 11 at Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Salamanca, 7 p.m.

Cattaraugus/Little Valley Timberwolves (1-9)

Coach: Tim Miller, 25th season.

Home field: Timberwolf Stadium.

Program founded: Merged in 2000.

Outlook: The Timberwolves’ biggest strength comes in the trenches, with four returning starters on the line in Dylan Barber, Jason Young, Brodie Hill Jr. and Mickey Guerin. Those four will block for senior backs Nick Burroughs and Hunter Furl, who both also play linebacker. Burroughs serves as place kicker as well. Justin York is expected to start at quarterback.

Schedule

Sept. 7 at JFK, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Salamanca, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at V-Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 1:30 p.m., at Sherman

Oct. 4 Randolph, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m

Oct. 18 at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

Salamanca Warriors (4-5)

Coach: Chad Bartoszek, first season.

Home field: Vets Park.

Program founded: Circa 1915.

Outlook: Bartoszek returns to his alma mater to lead the Warriors, who lost in last season’s Class D semifinals to Maple Grove. He has a solid core of talent to work with, including dual-threat quarterback Lucas McKenna. McKenna will have a familiar face at wide receiver in his older brother, Jarrett. Salamanca lost two big playmakers in Tyler Hedlund and Ira John, but Bartoszek expects to adjust the offense to fit personnel, similar to what he did in six seasons at Franklinville/Ellicottville.

Schedule

Sept. 6 Randolph, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Gowanda/Pine Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Portville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at V-Clyde-Savannah, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.

Randolph Cardinals (6-3)

Coach: Brent Brown, seventh season.

Program founded: Unknown.

Home field: Raymond Van Wie Field.

Outlook: The Cardinals’ merger with Frewsburg is over as the Bears will play in an eight-man league this season and that means Randolph will move to Class D. Randolph returns four starters from last season, two on each side of the ball. That includes quarterback/defensive back Tyler Hind, who plans to attend Daemen College to play basketball next year, and running back/linebacker Alex Finch. In June, MaxPreps ranked Randolph as sixth on its list of the state's 10 most dominant football programs of the past 10 years.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at Salamanca, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Olean, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at V-Cuba/Rushford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 1:30 p.m., at Clymer.