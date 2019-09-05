Class B-4 football preview capsules, schedules

Alden Bulldogs (1-9)

Coach: Rob Currin, seventh season

Field: Alden Complex

Program founded: 1952

Outlook: Elephant in the room: Alden is the first school in WNY to have a blue football field, and coach Rob Currin says his players are “thrilled” to play on it. Boise State gave special permission for the Bulldogs to have such turf. Look for the rushing duo of Joey and Robby Motz to carry the load in Alden’s pro-style offense. Luke Bush again will start at quarterback. Both he and Joey Motz made the All-Class B second team last season.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at Depew, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Newfane, 2 p.m.

Sept. 20 Roy-Hart, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Burgard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 Eden/North Collins, 7 p.m.

Burgard Bulldogs (3-5)

Coach: Jason Kolb, 19th season

Field: Varies

Program founded: 1930

Outlook: Burgard has a strong core of junior talent, including feature running back Brandon McNeil, who ran for 212 yards and two scores last fall. Lafario Ross, checking in at 6-foot-1, is a big target for senior quarterback Leon Donaldson. He and McNeil are good candidates for a breakout season, said coach Jason Kolb. Sincere Jefferson is the lone returning senior lineman, but his 6-3, 290-pound frame should anchor the line on both sides of the ball.

Schedule

Aug. 31 McKinley, 9 a.m. at All-High

Sept. 7 at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Maryvale, 1 p.m., at Burgard

Sept. 20 Tonawanda, 7 p.m, at Riverside

Sept. 28 at Newfane, 2 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Eden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Alden, 7 p.m., at Burgard

Oct. 19 WNY Maritime, 1 p.m. at Burgard

Eden/North Collins Raiders (3-5)

Coach: Rick Weber, second season

Field: William Bos Field

Program founded: 1930

Outlook: Dual-threat quarterback CJ Sroda will look to lead the Raiders to their first Class B championship since 2003. The junior started one game last season but made it count, throwing for 200 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing for 100 yards against Lake Shore. Tyler Robinson is a sure-handed 6-foot-5, 180-pound receiver who owns the school record of receiving yards in a single game (200). Josh Rice is a force to be reckoned with on the Raiders’ defensive line.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 Newfane, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Springville/West Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Burgard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Alden, 7 p.m.

Newfane Panthers (5-4)

Coach: Chuck Nagel, eighth season

Field: Panther Field

Program founded: Unknown

Outlook: The Panthers have plenty of experience as eight of their top players are seniors. Jayden Heers is one of the best running backs in the division. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound converted offensive lineman racked up 1,238 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games in 2018. Heers should get the same workload in the Panthers’ triple-option offense. Newfane’s defense should be solid with Dylan Finch, Nick LaRock and Garrett Srock all returning for their senior seasons.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at Albion, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Alden, 2 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Eden, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 Burgard, 2 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Lew-Port, 2 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Tonawanda Warriors (3-4)

Coach: Joe Kelly, fourth season

Field: Clinton H. Small Stadium

Program founded: 1896

Outlook: Coach Joe Kelly believes the time is now for his Warriors to make a splash. Tonawanda is returning 16 starters on potentially one of the deepest teams in Class B. Stud linebacker/fullback Jason Frasier and Cardinal O’Hara transfer Marty Latko are expected to star on defense. Justin Mangold returns at quarterback. Kelly predicts the junior will throw for “over 2,000 yards” this season in the team’s new slot offense.

Schedule

Sept. 7 at Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Sept. 13 Depew, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Burgard, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Alden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Newfane, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Eden/North Collins, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at North Tonawanda, 6 p.m.