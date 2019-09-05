Class B-2 football preview capsules, schedules

Dunkirk Marauders (6-2)

Coach: Mike Sarratori, sixth season

Field: Carl Hepner Stadium

Program founded: 1901

Outlook: Only four starters are returning to the Marauders’ lineup from last season, but coach Mike Sarratori says players have already stepped up amidst the turnover. One void to fill was left by now-graduated running back Quantavius Kleckley, who powered Dunkirk’s impressive rushing attack last season. Look for third-year lineman Joel Burgos and senior cornerback Earl Stewart to fill leadership roles for the young Marauders.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at Olean, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Maritime/Health Sciences, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Lake Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Medina, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Maryvale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Fredonia, 7:30 p.m.

Iroquois Chiefs (3-6)

Coach: Robert Pitzonka, third season

Field: Lattimer Field

Program founded: 1955

Outlook: The Chiefs have the potential to sport one of the top offenses in their class. Highlighting the depth chart is 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back Blake Nolan, who ran 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an event at Penn State over the offseason. Wideout Kendall Mariacher — Thurman Thomas’ nephew — is a speedy threat while tight end Noah Kedge is a standout blocker with good hands. They’ll be targets for dual-threat quarterback Trey Kleitz, who will make his varsity debut after spending last season on the JV roster.

Schedule

Sept. 6 Timon, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Medina, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 Maritime, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Maryvale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Alden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at East Aurora/Holland, 7 p.m.

Maryvale Flyers (5-3)

Coach: Jeff Buccieri, ninth season

Field: Maryvale Stadium

Program founded: 1953

Outlook: Take a look at the Flyers’ roster and you’ll notice a team with plenty of size at multiple skill positions. Deondre Rice (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), Donovan McCoy (6-0, 195) and Kenmore West transfer Dominic Brown (6-1, 200) will drive Maryvale’s trademark three-pronged rushing attack. Rice, in particular, has big-play ability. The senior ran a 4.4-seconds 40-yard dash this offseason, veteran coach Jeff Buccieri said. Quarterback Connor Desiderio, a senior with 19 victories under his belt, will be behind center again for Maryvale.

Schedule

Sept. 7 at Cleveland Hill, 2 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Burgard, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 Medina, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Maritime/Health Sciences, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.

Medina Mustangs (4-5)

Coach: Eric Valley, 12th season

Field: Veterans Park

Program founded: Circa 1898

Outlook: The Mustangs are experiencing a youth movement. Sophomore Jared Rhim will take over behind center from his older brother, Izaiah, who is now with the University at Buffalo. Jared will be throwing to a host of young receivers, including juniors Tyler Chinn and Brian Fry. Fry was honorable mention for the All-WNY football team last year as a defensive back. Emmanual Taylor, who played last season as a freshman, should be the Mustangs’ featured rusher.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Maryvale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 Maritime, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Akron, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Albion, 7 p.m.

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (2-6)

Coach: Tyree Parker, first season

Field: Varies

Program founded: 2018

Outlook: Maritime/Health Sciences moves to Class B after its inaugural season in Class A-3, where it cut its teeth against West Seneca East, Williamsville South and Starpoint. This season, former assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Tyree Parker will be at the helm. Sophomore receiver Addison Copeland III received a scholarship offer from BYU earlier this summer after impressing at a prospects camp. Quarterback Jion Washington and tackle Ja’Kye Womack are important returning players.

Schedule

Sept. 6 at Cheektowaga, TBA

Sept. 13 at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Medina, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Maryvale, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Burgard, 1 p.m.