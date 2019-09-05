Buffalo man admits selling cocaine, heroin/fentanyl mix to undercover officer

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on five separate occasions between Feb. 4 and March 10, 27-year-old Michael Feliciano sold cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl to an undercover officer near Prospect Avenue and Carolina Street on the West Side.

Feliciano, a second felony offender, faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 25.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Frank A. Strano of the District Attorney's narcotics unit.