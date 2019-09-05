View from Vegas: Bills look like good bet as road underdog

It’s been a long time (2006) since the Bills opened the season with their first two games on the road – and oddly, both will be in the same stadium, with Week 1 against the Jets and Week 2 against the Giants.

Buffalo also could take part in up to six 2018 first-round quarterback battles when Bills QB Josh Allen faces Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold (twice), and possible two against Josh Rosen.

Buffalo went 4-0 this preseason and opens the new campaign as a road underdog, a role in which perfect preseason teams have gone 11-7-1 against the spread since 1982. The Bills are also 3-0 against the spread in the first of consecutive away games and 9-2 against the spread when seeking revenge in season openers.

The Jets are under the lead of former Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who wore out his welcome in Miami with an ego larger than Lake Okeechobee and is already on the clock in the Big Apple.

The bottom line is we see the Bills as vastly improved in 2019. An 18-7 record against the spread during the first four games of the season as avenging road underdogs of three or more points seals the deal.

Prediction: Bills over Jets by 3.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.