Bills' running back roles, Andre Roberts injury update

The Bills' coordinators spoke with reporters on Thursday and here are some of the highlights.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, speaking to reporters for the first time since LeSean McCoy was released Saturday, said he has confidence in the three remaining running backs -- Frank Gore, Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon.

He said they "will all have roles. What those roles are will be defined by what they do on a week-to-week basis."

It is also possible that Yeldon has a larger role earlier in the season as the rookie Singletary continues to get acclimated to the NFL.

Roberts update

Wide receiver/returner Andre Roberts is not practicing because of a quadriceps injury and could be in jeopardy of missing his return against his former team, the New York Jets.

Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said it would be a "last minute" decision on Roberts.

"We're hoping Andre Roberts can go," he said.

If Roberts cannot return kicks, expect Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie to be among the options for the Bills. Safety Micah Hyde is listed as the backup punt returner.

Facing Bell

Le'Veon Bell plays his first game since 2017 after sitting out the 2018 season in a

"We'll have our hands full from a run defense standpoint and even learning what their run game is going to be, with no tape on them," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has talked about watching tape on the Jets but also looking at Dolphins tape from last year because new Jets head coach Adam Gase was charged with running Miami's offense last season.

As for how much action Bell will see, Gase said the running back is eager to get back on the field.

"We'll see how the game goes. I can't predict how many plays we're going to have," Gase said. "But I will say this, when I spoke to him, he said, 'Don't hold back.' So, he feels like he's ready to go and I think he's pretty excited to get out there. ...

"I think he kind of got a taste of it when we had that stadium practice where you could see that he was pretty juiced up. He has a good look about him right now. He looks like he's excited to get to a game day."

Jets' injuries

Gase told reporters Thursday cornerback Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday as is wide receiver Robby Anderson (calf).