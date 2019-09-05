Bona men to be on national TV 11 times

Eleven nationally televised games, including an ESPN Friday Night Showcase appearance against Davidson at the Reilly Center, are on the men’s basketball Atlantic 10 Conference schedule announced by St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

The Bonnies will play home-and-home games in the Atlantic 10 Conference against Duquesne, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington and Saint Joseph’s.

The other A-10 home game for the Bonnies will be against Massachusetts at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Jan. 15 in the Alesco Advisors Roc City Hoops Classic.

Besides the Davidson game, conference home games at the Reilly Center will be against Rhode Island and Richmond. Bona will make trips to Dayton, Saint Louis, VCU and La Salle for conference road games.

The home finale will be against Saint Joseph’s on March 4 before a March 7 trip to Saint Louis to close the regular season. The A-10 Tournament will be at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn March 11-15.

Coming off a sixth straight season with 18 or more victories and a trip to the Atlantic 10 Championship game St. Bonaventure will be celebrating its Centennial Season of men’s basketball with special events throughout the campaign.