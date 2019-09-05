Arts beat: New exhibits at JCC, Book Arts Center and more fests

Photography by Lawrence M. Ross and the photo group View Finders will be on exhibit in September and October at the galleries of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo.

Ross's "Images from Near and Far (Encore)" opens with a free reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Levy and Daniel Families Gallery in the Holland Family Building (787 Delaware Ave.). Ross, who also is an attorney, will be there to discuss his images. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Crisis Services.

The group photo show "A Peaceful Path" has its opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Bunis Family Art Gallery at the JCC Benderson Family Building (2640 North Forest Road, Getzville). The exhibit will include work by 13 View Finders photographers, curated by group founder Bonita Chimes. The galleries are free and open during regular business hours at the buildings, with the shows running through Oct. 31. Visit jccbuffalo.org.

Imagine this



In recognition of Banned Books Week (Sept. 22-28), the Buffalo Book Arts Center (468 Washington St.) is hosting an exhibition by Matthew Peter Nagowski that is inspired by the texts of books that have been forbidden at some time in history. "Banned Books: Understanding Without reading" opens with a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Nagowski has made art by building data abstractions from the books' content and presenting "in a way that allows the viewer to understand key ideas without reading the text," according to the center. In conjunction with the show, he will give a lecture and code demonstration at the center on Sept. 28. Visit wnybookarts.org.

Another exhibit, grounded in the American landscape, open Sept. 5 at the Elmwood Gallery for the Arts (1045 Elmwood Ave.). The show contains a 10-year survey of watercolors and drawings by self-taught Buffalo-born artist Patrick Willett, whose images often are rooted in his travels in the American West. The show is curated by Gerald Mead and includes a reception with the artist from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6. Hours for the gallery are Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, and open to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Falling into festivals

There is no shortage of festivals as we head toward the official start of autumn. Among those in the coming week:

"Red, White & Blues," Fredonia's celebration of red wine, white wine and blues music, starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 with music at the Fredonia Memorial American Legion Post 59, continuing at other venues through the evening and including performances Sept. 7 in the gazebo on Barker Common. For a full lineup of bands and location, along with wine-related activities, go to festivalsfredonia.org.

Music Is Art, the event that gets bigger and better each year, takes over RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.) and River Fest Park on Ohio Street starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 through 2 a.m. Sept. 8. More than 150 bands are expected, along with dancers, visual artists and DJs, at the free celebration designed to "Ignite WNY's Creative Voice." Food and drink will be available for purchase. Consider carpooling. Find band schedules and more at musicisart.org.

There may have been a festival a couple of weeks ago, but the Irish aren't finished with us yet. The South Buffalo Irish Festival celebrates music and culture from the blessed isle from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Cazenovia Park, with music by Emish, Larry Kirwan, Crikwater, the Blarney Bunch and many more. Admission is free. Find out at southbuffaloirishfestival.org.