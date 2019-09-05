Letter: Articles on church scandal perform a public service

I want to thank The Buffalo News for its excellent coverage of the Catholic Church pedophile scandal. The details of this abuse, which was covered up for decades, are horrifying.

According to one of your articles, the Buffalo Police Department cooperated in the coverup. Like Steve Boyd, I am a former altar boy. But I left the church 50 years ago and have no regrets.

I agree with Bruce Andriatch that the church should allow women and married priests, but I doubt that this will happen in my lifetime. I have been a print subscriber for 50 years to The Buffalo News. Kudos to all your reporters.

Thomas Keating

North Tonawanda