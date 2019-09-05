And the top 5 Airbnb destinations in WNY are . . .

Airbnb has tallied its summer numbers and, according to company statistics, more travelers in Western New York than ever stayed at Airbnbs this season.

Travelers' top destination was Buffalo, followed by Niagara Falls, Ellicottville, North Tonawanda and Jamestown. The greatest number of guests came from New York City, followed by Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Toronto.

It's common for a top origin city to be the major city in any given region, Airbnb said. Most visitors to the Finger Lakes, for example, are from Rochester.

"This often represents families who live in Buffalo but book a short-term rental for their vacation on the Lake Erie shore, or to Allegany State Park," said Liz DeBold Fusco, an Airbnb spokesperson.

Airbnb hosts in Western New York earned $8.6 million, fielding roughly 93,300 "guest arrivals," from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Guest arrivals are measured as separate bookings regardless of how many nights a guest stayed.

That's up from $5.9 million last year, comprised of 65,400 guest arrivals, according to numbers from Airbnb.

Buffalo was the second most popular destination in the state after New York City. Niagara Falls was the fourth most popular.