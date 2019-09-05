Amherst police ticket driver, 17, who struck young bicyclist last week

An Amherst teenager ran a red light before crashing into a 10-year-old boy and throwing him from his bicycle last week, town police say.

Amherst officers have ticketed a 17-year-old woman for the traffic violation, said Capt. Kevin Brown, who did not name her because of her age.

Amherst police previously reported the accident took place at about 9:15 a.m. Aug. 28 at Millersport Highway and Hartford Road, just north of Sheridan Drive.

The driver was heading north on Millersport in a 2016 Hyundai sedan and the bicyclist was heading west on Hartford using a crosswalk to cross Millersport.

Police determined the boy, who was not wearing a bike helmet, had the right of way. The young woman driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The boy was not named by police, either. He suffered a head and arm injury and was released from the hospital late last week, Brown said.