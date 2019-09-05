All-accessible play 'tree house' coming to children's museum

The first indoor play area designed for all children, regardless of physical or developmental challenges, will come to Explore & More — the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum in January.

A crane on Wednesday unloaded the components for the tree house-like play area onto the museum's fourth floor, where it will be in the Temporary Gallery. A wheelchair lift will bring children with accessibility needs into the interior of the "tree house."

The new play area, which will have an enchanting feel with augmented lighting, is sponsored by the Buffalo-based Person Centered Services, which helps coordinate care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Our goal with the Treehouse is to provide memorable, immersive learning experiences for all," said Bridget Bartolone, CEO of People Centered Services.