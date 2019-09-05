ACANFORA, Mary Ellen (Haugh)

Of Blasdell, NY, September 4, 2019; beloved wife of the late Salvatore F. Acanfora; loving mother of Sharon (Melvin) Kahler and the late Linda (John) Marsillo and late Paul Acanfora; mother-in-law of Deborah Acanfora; cherished grandmother of John (Cheryl) Marsillo, Jennifer (Bob) Driscoll, Kristen (Tom) Carmichael, Kim (Jim) Graves and Michael and Jason Acanfora; adored great-grandmother of Alyssa and Austin Marsillo, Alexa and Nicholas Carmichael and Aidan and Addison Graves; dear sister of David (Beverly) Haugh; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9:45, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 10:30. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Acanfora was a member of Catholic Daughters of America Court #1311. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com