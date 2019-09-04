Woman charged with allowing minors to 'participate in marijuana smoking contests' in her apartment

A Springville woman has been charged with 20 misdemeanor crimes after she allegedly allowed minors to use drugs and alcohol in her apartment, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Kristin Martin, 33, was arrested this past week for allegedly allowing minors to drink alcohol and "participate in marijuana smoking contests" in her Pearl Street apartment, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies, who began an investigation after complaints of minors using drugs and alcohol in Martin's apartment on July 22, also said crack cocaine and cocaine use occurred in the apartment, and that Martin used narcotics in the presence of minors.

Martin was charged with nine counts of unlawful dealing with a child, nine counts of knowingly permitting minors into an establishment where controlled substance activity occurs, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

During the investigation, deputies said they discovered four marijuana plants growing in Martin’s apartment; she was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful growing of cannabis and a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Also arrested as a result of the investigation was Nathaniel Reed, 32, of the same Pearl Street address, for a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, a felony count of tampering with evidence, a misdemeanor count of criminal contempt for failing to obey a judicial order, and an outstanding warrant from the Town of Hamburg.

Both defendants were taken to the Erie County Holding Center. They were released following their arraignments.